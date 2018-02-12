Ilkay Gundogan Explains How 'Efficient' Man City Have Improved Under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City star İlkay Gündoğan has revealed how Pep Guardiola's experience as "a top player" has helped the Citizens evolve into one of the best teams in Europe.





The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder believes that Guardiola's attacking philosophy - something he witnessed firsthand when the Spaniard was in charge of Bayern Munich - has helped City become ruthless in front of goal.

"Everyone is capable of scoring a goal; we've become more efficient in front of the goal," Gündoğan told Blick. "He's been a top player himself, can think in our shoes, can handle different player types, has a clear philosophy on the pitch, and is always capable of turning the right screws.





"He wants attractive football to be played. Already when I was at Dortmund and he coached Bayern, I admired that. Wherever he worked, the overall atmosphere was good. And he improves young players."

Despite being recognised as one of the most injury-prone players in European football, Gündoğan has been able to accumulate 19 Premier League appearances this season.





Manchester City will be hoping that their 27-year-old midfielder can stay fit for the rest of the campaign as the club look to wrap up the Carabao Cup and league title, as well as having strong performances in the FA Cup and Champions League.