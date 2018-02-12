Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Admits 'Expectations Were Unduly Raised' After Win Over Bologna

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted that "expectations were unduly raised" after his side beat Bologna 2-1 to end a run of eight games without victory on Sunday.

Goals from Eder and Yann Karamoh, either side of a strike from former Inter man Rodrigo Palacio, were enough to secure a much-needed win.





It saw Inter climb to third in the Serie A standings, although recent form has led to widespread criticism, particularly following such an impressive start to the season.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“Overcoming these moments is not easy. We started very strong this season with an incredible run of results, so expectations were unduly raised,” Spalletti told Mediaset Premium - via Football Italia.

“Today we did really well. We took the lead, there was an error for the equaliser and the ghosts of games past approached us again.

"We had a good second half, but didn’t make the most of the extra man and were a little too timid on the ball. Considering the situation, we were exceptional.”

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Karamoh was a surprise inclusion ahead of Antonio Candreva in Inter's side, and Spalletti heaped praise on the youngster.





“He did really well, he has this great pace and technique to shake things up," he said. "At other times, he takes a break and if the others pass it around well, we lose the balance of the team. He scored a wonderful goal.”

Inter are next in action with a trip to Genoa as they look to continue to rebuild after a disappointing run of form.