Jose Mourinho Reveals Surprise Happiness for Rafa Benitez Following Shock Defeat to Newcastle

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, labelling his masterminding of an unlikely Magpies win over Manchester United as 'beautiful.'

Mourinho left the game at St. James' Park without a win yet again, and his side remain a huge 16 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

It was another hugely disappointing away performance from the second-placed side, who were wasteful with their opportunities and slack at the back.

Some expected Mourinho to have shown his anger at full-time with such a limp display, but he instead opted to reveal his happiness for Benitez.

As quoted by The Guardian, he said: "Newcastle United’s players and, of course, their staff gave what they have and what they don’t have and I think that’s a beautiful thing in football.

"I think they came to fight for a point but found themselves 1-0 up and, from that point, went beyond all the limits. They showed everything a manager likes to see in this game. I can imagine that Benítez is more than pleased with the effort. Were they lucky? Yes, they were but sometimes you make your own luck with your state of mind. The way they fought for every last thing is a beautiful thing.

"After a few defeats Sir Bobby [Robson] once told me: 'Don’t feel so sad, think about the happiness of the other team'. I know Benítez loves football and I know he’s very, very happy.

"Obviously I’m very disappointed with the defending on the goal; we missed the challenge in the air. I remember the Newcastle player jumping and two of my players standing and looking at him."

With Liverpool winning the day's late game with Southampton, the Red Devils are now just two points ahead of them in the table.

