Livingston's Shaun Byrne Nearly Blinded After Suffering Horror Injury to Eye

Livingston's Shaun Byrne was left needing stitches to a deep wound beneath his right eye following a tackle on Dunfermline's Nick Clark.

The Scottish Championship game ended in a goalless draw at the Almondvale and the point lifted David Hopkins' side up to second in the table, although there still exists a massive 14-point gap to table-toppers St Mirren.

Had better Saturdays! Off after 25 minutes with cut to my eye. Good point for the lads 👏🏻🦁 pic.twitter.com/e09CooJZPz — Shaun Byrne (@Shaunbyrne93) February 10, 2018

The point was a good result for the 10-man Lions, but it was nearly overshadowed by a horror injury which could have blinded Byrne.

The 24-year-old was left bloodied and bruised after an innocuous challenge on Clark saw his face sliced open by the striker's studs.

Byrne, who joined the second tier Scottish side following his release from Dunfermline in 2016, posted a graphic picture of the consequent gash on Twitter, along with the caption: “Had better Saturdays! Off after 25 minutes with cut to my eye. Good point for the lads.”

Hopkin says Byrne received a nasty gash just underneath his eye. Went to hospital and received 7 stitches. Told the midfielder wanted treated at side of pitch and to then play on. Can't say these Livi players give less than 100%. — Callum Carson (@CallumCarson34) February 10, 2018

Hopkin says Byrne received a nasty gash just underneath his eye. Went to hospital and received 7 stitches. Told the midfielder wanted treated at side of pitch and to then play on. Can't say these Livi players give less than 100%. — Callum Carson (@CallumCarson34) February 10, 2018

The deep opening is clear to see on his right cheek just inches below his eye, and the midfielder may feel slightly relieved that the damage is only superficial.

Livingston manager David Hopkins later confirmed that his player received a number of stitches to the wound: "Shaun Byrne had to receive seven stitches to his eye.

"I think the lad landed on his face and his stud went right into his face, nearly his eye."