Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Claims Kevin De Bruyne Could Win Ballo D'or But Only if He Wins Trophies

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claims star man Kevin De Bruyne could one day win the Balon D'or, but only if the Belgian wins major honors along the way.

De Bruyne has been in sparkling form since the beginning of the season, and boasts a league high 14 assists. Speaking after City's 5-1 demolition of Leicester City Guardiola responded positively to questions about the possibility of his Belgian star one day winning the Ballon D'or and claimed that the only obstacle in his way was winning titles, as quoted by Sky Sports.

No doubt," said Guardiola. "He is not (just doing it in) one game. It's the whole season, every three days playing that way. Every three days.

"But he knows and everyone knows, to be there you have to win titles - and titles and titles, especially one. But the way he's played it's difficult to find one (better) in Europe."

Despite the enormous praise from his manager, De Bruyne is remaining level headed and insisted that he is only focused on winning titles with City.

"To be fair, when I am busy playing football I don't care (about that)," said De Bruyne. "I am doing what I have to do. It is something you reflect on after you get something like that. I am not busy with that before.

"I do everything to win titles with the team. What happens after is an extra. I am very pleased with the way everything is going for me. I am playing this way because the team is playing this way. It makes it easier for me, it makes it easier for them."

The top individual European prize has been dominated by both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the last decade, however with City on the march to win an incredible quadruple this season, could this be the year that we see a new man take the crown of Europe's best player?