Mauricio Pochettino Heaps Praise on Paulo Dybala and Hopes Striker is Fit for Champions League Clash

Tottenham Hotspur will be preparing for their next Champions League test in their round of 16 bout with Italian champions Juventus.

Spurs have already slain some European giants this term after they defeated European champions Real Madrid 3-1 in the group stages.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has been assessing the competition ahead of their first leg in Turin, and he has his eyes on Argentine striker Paulo Dybala. The 24-year-old is an injury doubt for Tuesday's clash, but Pochettino is hopeful that the Juventus striker can feature.

Dybala has been suffering with a hamstring injury since the start of January and missed Juventus' most recent 2-0 victory over Fiorentina. He will face a late test to be fit in time for the Champions League fixture.

Speaking to Rai Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Spurs boss Pochettino said: "I think Dybala will recover and I hope he does, because I think it's always nice to play against the best in the world."





Dybala has 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances this season but is yet to score in the Champions League this term. Often playing alongside the equally prolific Gonzalo Higuain, Dybala is proving to be one of the best young strikers in the world.

Pochettino added, "I put Dybala in that category, because he is a special talent and seeing him on the pitch is wonderful, even if he might cause your team a few problems."





Juventus remain a point behind league leaders Napoli in Serie A as they search for their seventh straight Scudetto. Meanwhile, Spurs have just defeated their North London rivals Arsenal in their last game to return to the Premier League top four. A key battle on Tuesday night could be between Juventus' Dybala and Tottenham's Harry Kane as each clubs' key sources of goals.