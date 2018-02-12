Miranda Set For Scan On Thigh Injury Suffered Against Bologna

Inter Milan Miranda is due to have a scan on a thigh injury he suffered in his sides 2-1 victory over Bologna on Sunday.

The centre-back limped off at half-time in the game yesterday and fans will be waiting with bated breath for news on the extent on the injury. Despite one of their key men getting injured, Inter went on to win the game, with goals from Eder and Yann Karamoh enough to secure a 2-1 victory.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Miranda is set for a scan on the injury today which will identify the extent of the injury and how long the Brazilian will be sidelined for.

Miranda has been a crucial player in an Inter Milan side who currently sit third in Serie A. He has currently played in 21 of their 24 league games, and is one of the top defenders in the division.

The Nerazzurri are 14 points off second-placed Juventus but will want to make sure they do not fall any further down the table with Roma and Lazio sitting just below Inter, one and two points behind respectively.



Inter will be hoping the injury is not a serious one because losing their top defender will hamper their chances of finishing in the top three and finishing the season strongly.