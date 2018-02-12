New Watford Signing Dodi Lukebakio Aiming For Improvement Following Premier League Debut

New Watford midfielder Dodi Lukebakio has described his Hornets debut as "beautiful", despite the side losing to West Ham in his first match, which came around on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Belgian joined Watford last month after spending the first half of the season on loan from Anderlecht at Sporting Charleroi, and is now hoping to have a brilliant career in England.

Dodi Lukebakio became the 99th player to make his #WatfordFC debut in all competitions in the Pozzo era yesterday. — Anthony Matthews (@Ant_Watford) February 11, 2018

While his debut came in a match most fans will be trying to forget, Lukebakio will always carry fond memories of his first match on English soil:

“It was the first time for me, it was beautiful to make my debut in England,” he said after the 2-0 loss, via the Hornets' website.

“It was difficult for me, I came in and it was 1-0. The situation wasn't easy for me and I hope to do better for the next game. Everybody was disappointed, but we will carry on. We must look forward.

“I wish we could get the three points but now I look forward to coming home to the stadium for the next match.”

FULL-TIME West Ham 2-0 Watford



Goals from Chicharito & Arnautovic give the Hammers a vital three points#WHUWAT pic.twitter.com/iqELca6IzS — Premier League (@premierleague) February 10, 2018

Lukebakio has admitted that he wants to have lots of playing time at his new club, but accepts that he is young and needs to sharpen his game in the meantime.

“I want to play more and more, but I'm young," he continued. "I'll get more experience to do better. I'll learn here at Watford.

“The Premier League has a high intensity and I'm ready. I hope to score many goals and help the team.”