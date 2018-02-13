Alan Pardew Says Goals 'Need to Come Quickly' After Daniel Sturridge Injury Against Chelsea

Alan Pardew bemoaned his side's lack of ruthlessness after they succumbed to a tame 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Despite the loss of Daniel Sturridge to injury after only three minutes, the Baggies had their moments, with Jay Rodriguez and Salomon Rondon failing to take chances, and Chelsea's Eden Hazard proving clinical with two goals to take the game away from the visitors.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Pardew said, "No goals - when you come to the top teams, and get chances, you've got to take them."

"Rodriguez, Rondon and Evans. One of those might have been enough to unnerve them, but they got confidence from the 2-0 lead and that made it even more difficult."

Pardew offered an update on Daniel Sturridge's condition, with the Englishman's return to his former club over inside three minutes after going down under pressure from Cesar Azpilicueta. Rueing his bad luck, the Baggies boss remarked, "It was a blow to lose Daniel on his first run."

"That didn't give us the perfect start. We just can't seem to get the goals that get us the wins, and they need to come, and come quickly, so Daniel's recovery will be important now - we need to get him back."

It was the latest in a long line of injuries for Sturridge, with the striker making only his second start after his loan move from Liverpool in January, in a bid to kick-start his claim for a World Cup place. His manager offered hope the setback was not as severe as first feared, stating, "We are hoping it is not that bad."

"It happened very early in the game, but we don't think it is a tear. It seems to be a strain, which will probably keep him out of the FA Cup game. Hopefully, fingers crossed, in a couple of weeks he'll be okay."

Pardew took some positives from the performance, whilst criticising the lack of cutting edge in front of goal, remarking, "In many ways, we've done a decent job tonight, but the scoreline reflects the season - there's been games we've had great control over, we didn't here but we have in other games, but we can't just seem to get the goals to give us the win. And they need to come quickly."

The result left West Brom at the foot of the table, seven points adrift from safety. Having gained a first win since August against Brighton in mid-January, the West Country side have regressed, losing three on the bounce to fall deeper into trouble in the relegation battle.

Attention now turns to Saturday's FA Cup engagements and the visit of Southampton, before Huddersfield visit the Hawthorns in the Premier League next weekend.