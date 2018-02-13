Antonio Conte Gives Injury Update on Attacking Duo Ahead of FA Cup & Champions League Ties

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has confirmed that both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata will be fit for Friday's FA Cup clash with Hull.

The Blues then meet Barcelona in the Champions League next week, but have been boosted by the news that their strikers should be available.

Giroud suffered a head injury in Monday night's 3-0 win over West Brom, while Morata made his return from a back problem ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

The former also appeared to pick up a knock to his ankle after a challenge with Jonny Evans, although Conte has confirmed that his withdrawal just after the hour was precautionary.

"He was unlucky but he is ready for the game against Hull," he said - quoted by the club's official website.





"Now it's very important for him and Alvaro to play games, they need to find the best physical condition. Training is okay but games are better and more important."

Conte had previously suggested that Morata would sit out the visit of West Brom, but the Spaniard was introduced in the second-half and played a part in Eden Hazard's second goal.

And Conte reserved praise for both of his strikers after their contributions to a much-needed victory.

"We must be pleased with Giroud's performance, it was the first time he played from the start with us," he added. "For sure, he needs to improve to go into our idea of football but to have a point of reference, like Olivier, is very important.

"We must be pleased because on the same night we found Morata who played very well in the last 30 minutes, with great personality and spirit. Now we need these two players to find the best physical condition.

"Morata missed one month with a pain in his back and I hope we've solved the situation. For Giroud it's the same, he's coming from a muscular problem and for us it's very important for him to go into our idea of football and understand the right positions, for example the first goal was a clear example of our idea."