Arsenal New Boy Henrikh Mkhitaryan Believes He Left Manchester United at the 'Best Time'

New Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan feels he left Manchester United at the right time.

The Armenian, who joined the Gunners in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez, has been given a new lease of life at the Emirates Stadium following an unfruitful period under Jose Mourinho and has admitted that things didn't go according to plan at United.

Playing time was obviously a chief concern for the talented playmaker, who is keen on ending his career on a high. And having made the switch to a club where minutes should be guaranteed, he is relishing the advent of a new direction.

“Of course sometimes you need some refreshing,” Mkhitaryan told ESPN Brasil (H/T Standard Sport).

“And I think this was the best moment for me because there were a few things that didn't work out in Manchester.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“I was 29-years-old, I wanted to play more, because I know that in a few years’ time I'll be able to end my football career, and it's very important for me to make my name bigger.

“That's why, maybe, it was the best moment and the best time to change something and to get a new challenge, a new club, and start everything from zero.”

Aubameyang debut goal, Ramsey Hattrick, One from Koscielny.

Three assists from Mkhitaryan and one each from Iwobi and Mustafi.

I am truly overwhelmed with joy and gladness.

God bless Arsenal Football Club. — Aniela (@ani_ela_) February 3, 2018

Mkhitaryan, who has worked under managers with remarkable tactical acumen in Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp, is now keen to learn new things under Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

“I've learned a lot from my previous two managers, Klopp and Mourinho, and I want to learn more from Arsene Wenger as well,” he continued. “And it's too early to compare them to each other, I still need time to work with Arsene Wenger.

“Of course from the time being here I've learned a lot already, and I want to learn more.”