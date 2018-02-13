Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke Set to Extend Contract Until 2021

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is set to extend his contract with the club until 2021.

Watzke, who has been with the Bundesliga club since 2005, is currently under contract until 2019, but will add another two years to his deal according to Kicker

Asked about the possibility of extending his stay in December, he said: "I do not know if Reinhard Rauball still wants me, but if he asks me I could imagine that."

Rauball is Chairman of the Presidential Committee, which is responsible for employing the club's personnel.

Watzke is credited with leading BVB out of financial difficulty before two successive Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 under Jurgen Klopp.

The 58-year-old has helped Dortmund establish a reputation for signing undiscovered youngsters from around the world, many of whom have been sold on for a considerable profit.

Watzke has, however, also received criticism for some of his decisions in recent years, most notably for the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel last year.

He then replaced Tuchel with Peter Bosz, an appointment which was questioned by supporters. The Dutchman was sacked in December after a dismal run of form.

Yet while Watzke has often proved a divisive character, he has undoubtedly guided Dortmund to an enviable level of financial stability.

Dortmund are currently third in the Bundesliga standings after back-to-back victories and face Serie A club Atalanta in the knockout stages of the Europa League on Thursday.