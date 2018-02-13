Burnley Ace Jack Cork Dismisses Confidence Concerns Amid 10-Match Winless Run

Jack Cork has rubbished claims that Burnley's dressing room has turned sour after a run of 10 matches without a win in the Premier League.

The Clarets' 1-0 loss to Swansea last Saturday was their third in five outings by a single goal, and has left Cork and his teammates only two points above ninth-placed Everton, with 11 games to go.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, however, the midfielder explained how the mood in Burnley's camp hadn't swung towards negativity during their poor run, and backed his fellow players to turn their fortunes around.

He said: “We’ve got a good group of lads who just keep going. The lads won’t let their mindset change and we’ll keep working as hard as we have been doing.

“The training is still as hard as it was and the intensity is still the same even though we’re on a disappointing run.

“Nobody will be down about this or the run that we’re on but because we’re on a bad run, people will talk about it because it gives them something to talk about.”

Sean Dyche's men last picked up all three points at home to Stoke on 12th December, and have drawn five and lost five since that pre-Christmas clash.

After being asked about whether he expected this kind of run of results to occur at some point during the season, Cork admitted that all teams have their slumps.

He added: “We were okay, particularly in the first half. They came out and started well in the second half and they got the goal. We’re disappointed but we’ve got two home games coming up.

“It was tough. We won the one at home and they had this one so 1-1 for the season isn’t too bad. I’m just disappointed that we didn’t come away with a win but that’s football.

“Earlier in the season we were doing exactly the same things but we were nicking it and getting the wins. Now we’re on a different run but these things happen.

“We knew that it would probably happen at some stage, we’re not stupid enough to think that we’d keep winning or keep picking up points. It’s all about how we deal with it and how we get out of it now. We need to keep working as hard as we did at the start of the season.”

