Coutinho Lifts Lid on 'Great Friendship' With Suarez & Denies He Ever Had Real Madrid Trial

Philippe Coutinho has revealed he and Luis Suarez have a special connection, and that they were always together during their time at Liverpool.

Coutinho and Suarez are starring in the same team once again following Liverpool's long-awaited sale of the Brazilian to Barcelona in January, and the pair already look to be a force to be reckoned with on the pitch.

The South American duo appear to be pretty close, and when asked by Sport about their bond, Coutinho said: "We were at Liverpool together and when I signed for them he helped me a lot. Other players, too, above all those that spoke Spanish and Portuguese - they're similar languages.

"We were always together and a great friendship came from that."

Coutinho recently scored his first Barcelona goal against Valencia in the Copa del Rey to put the Blaugrana through to the final, and it was none other than Suarez who provided a sumptuous assist - a mirror of the combination for Coutinho's first Liverpool goal in February 2013.

Just saw the Suarez assisted Coutinho goal scored last night. It’s almost as though they’d played together in a previous life. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 9, 2018

Coutinho appears to be settling in well at his new home, and looks to be on course to claim his first ever league title with the club sitting pretty at the summit.

However, recent reports have claimed he might have been lining up for arch rivals Real Madrid a few of years ago, prior to joining Internazionale.

Some reports have claimed that Coutinho actually went as far as to undertake a trial with Real but the player swiftly told Sport: "Me? At Madrid? No, no."

"I don't know. It was in the press...I was very young and at 16 I had an offer from Inter. That's what happened, I signed for Inter."