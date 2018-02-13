Cristiano Ronaldo Insists He Always Knew Form Would Return as He Scoops 'Goal 50' Award

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to form was never in doubt for a second, according to the player himself.

The 33-year-old made a slow start to 2017/18, but has now hit seven goals in his last four outings to reach 22 goals in all competitions for the season so far - an impressive return considering he was suspended for the first five games.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

It may be too late for Real Madrid to retain their league title this year (while they are out of the Copa del Rey), but CR7's return to form is timely, with Los Blancos gearing up for a huge Champions League last 16 game with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Speaking to Goal upon winning their 'Goal 50' award - an annual gong that both recognises and ranks the world's 50 best footballers of the preceding 12 months - he said: "I always look to show my best level, but sometimes things don't go as we would like them to.

"But experience has taught me that we have to keep working hard to achieve our goals. It is a pleasure to receive the Goal 50 trophy once again.

"I want to thank all those who voted for me and, above all, thank my teammmates, the coaches and Real Madrid staff. Without them, it would not have been possible to win it."

Ronaldo will be hoping his improved recent form will make an appearance against a dangerous PSG side, who came through to the last 16 as group winners having scored 25 goals in six games.

