Dortmund Announce New Deals for Watzke & Treß as Well as Appointment of a New Director

German side Borussia Dortmund have handed contract extensions to CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and his managing director Thomas Treß.

The club also announced the appointment of an extra director in the form of Carsten Cramer.

📌 Hans-Joachim Watzke und Thomas Treß verlängern – Carsten Cramer als weiterer Geschäftsführer bestellt #bvb https://t.co/nqhZOiyzsg pic.twitter.com/GynK0Ho5ad — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) February 13, 2018

A statement on BVB's official website reads: "The eight-time German champions Borussia Dortmund sets the course for a successful future.





"The Presidial Committee of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH has chaired BVB President Dr. Ing. Reinhard Rauball decided that the contracts of the managing directors Hans-Joachim Watzke and Thomas Treß be extended ahead of schedule. Carsten Cramer is also appointed as additional Managing Director."

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirms: “We tried our best to get a permanent option for Michy Batshuayi, but it was a no go for Chelsea. When Roman Abramovich says ‘no’, it is a ‘no’.” #cfc pic.twitter.com/kCNXtJdx8V — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) February 12, 2018

Watzke's contract, initially set to expire in 2019, has been extended to 2022, while Treß's deal has been pushed to 2022 from 2020.

Cramer, meanwhile, will take up his new post on March 1 and will be responsible for Sales & Marketing and Digitization. He has also been handed a contract which runs up until 2022.

"The sporting and economically extremely successful development of Borussia Dortmund since 2005 is inextricably linked to the work of Hans-Joachim Watzke and his managing director Thomas Treß," Rauball added.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Chief Executive Reveals Borussia Dortmund May Stick With Boss Peter Stöger Beyond This Season)

"They have a tremendous bond of trust that has grown in the past 13 years. We want to express this confidence in their abilities and their day-to-day commitment early by extending the contracts. Borussia Dortmund is committed to continuity.

"The extremely positive development for BVB in the area of" Marketing & Sales "is primarily due to Carsten Cramer's dedication and expertise."



