Gareth Bale's Agent Claims Wales Star Is Worth 'at Least' as Much as €222m Neymar

Jonathan Barnett, the agent of Gareth Bale, has insisted the winger is worth at least €222m - the sum paid by Paris Saint-German to Barcelona last summer for Neymar.

The superstar recently returned from injury for Zinedine Zidane's side and has been an important player for the Frenchman in recent weeks.

He is being carefully managed in a bid to prevent the recurrence of any more injuries, and was rested for the 5-2 victory over Real Sociedad over the weekend with the PSG Champions League clash in mind.

Bale's talent, although often forgotten, is undeniable and in the eyes of his agent Jonathan Barnett, he is as valuable a player as world's most expensive transfer Neymar.

He told Tuttosport, as quoted by Marca: "He's worth at least the €222m paid for Neymar. Gareth is very happy with Real Madrid. He loves Madrid. Gareth doesn't need Cristiano Ronaldo to leave. Bale is already a star at Real Madrid."

Speculation had been rife earlier in the season that 2017/18 would be the final season at the Bernabeu for the Welshman, because the board were becoming frustrated with his lack of game time through injury.

Reports had linked him - some are still doing so - with a move to either Manchester United or a return to Tottenham, but if Bale can remain fit the club will surely do everything in their power to keep him.

He will be hoping to take the game to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, with the Champions League Real's last hope of silverware this season.

