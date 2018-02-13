Inter to Make an Example of Playmaker Marcelo Brozovic for Sarcastic Clap Towards Fans

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is facing a club fine as a result of actions deemed disrespectful to the team's fans, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (H/T Football Italia).





The versatile 25-year-old was whistled at by Nerazzurri fans whilst walking off after being subbed against Bologna on Sunday, and sarcastically applauded the San Siro support.

Gazzetta report that the gesture hasn't gone down well with head coach Luciano Spalletti nor the heads of the club, and Inter are prepared to fine the player over it.





Spalletti, though, doesn't plan to punish Brozovic.





“Sometimes when you (the fans) want to punish someone, know that it does not work that way,” he explained to Calciomercato.com. “The manager and the team must make recognizable rules, and those who do not respect them must be punished. However, I will not punish him because he punished himself.”

The club are also reported as having instructed Brozovic to issue an apology as they want their players and staff to be respectful at all times, even when they face criticism.





“The whistles to Brozovic - complicated situation for him,” teammate Yann Karamoh after the game. “But the problem affects all of us players, we are back from a horrible period, we must not look for excuses: it is not the fault of the fans if we hurt but we have to give more.”