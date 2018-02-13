Interim Milan Boss Gennaro Gattuso Revealed to Be the Lowest-Paid Manager in Serie A

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has been revealed to be the lowest-paid manager in Serie A after continuing to work for the same amount of money as what he took home as manager of the Primavera U19s.

The former midfielder replaced Vincenzo Montella in November after a dismal start to the 2017/18 campaign, but was not given a bumper contract for stepping up to the plate.

He is still working under the terms of his Primavera contract, meaning he is earning just €120,000-per-season, which is even less than Hellas Verona head coach Fabio Pecchia, who earns €250,000, as reported by Football Italia.

Gattuso's earnings pale in comparison to the managers of other big clubs in Italy such as Max Allegri at Juventus and Luciano Spalletti at Inter. Allegri reportedly rakes in €7m-a-season and Spalletti €4m.

Perhaps most annoyingly of all for Gattuso, his predecessor Montella was on a big contract earning €3m-a-season before his firing.

It seems a little harsh of the club not to give Gattuso a proper contract for what is a relatively big job, especially given his club legend status.

It is unclear whether Gattuso is actually that bothered by his low earnings, given how much he will have earned from the club as a player over the years. He also has little managerial experience and almost certain not to guide the team to the Champions League this season with the damage already having been done.