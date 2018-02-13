Jamie Carragher Calls Out Premier League Striker for Being 'Sub-Standard'

Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football debates always seem to scathe a few players in the new, with last Monday’s discussions centred around Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle.





Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher told MNF, broadcast on Sky Sports, that Gayle deserves some of the criticism that comes his way, even after he claimed the assist for Newcastle’s goal in their 1-0 shock win over Manchester United.

Whilst the former Liverpool and England defender did praise the forward for his fancy flick, he questioned the English striker’s quality compared to those around him.

“The centre forward has had a lot of criticism and he’s not quite up to standard,” Carragher told Monday Night Football.

“They brought in Slimani and I think what we see here – the touch for the goal – is one of the assists of the weekend. It’s similar to Olivier Giroud’s (for Chelsea against West Brom).

“That is a brilliant touch, round the corner and Ritchie finishes. It’s a great finish.”

Gayle scored 23 goals in 32 games during Newcastle’s Championship campaign last season, but has failed to drag any of that momentum into the top flight.

With the Toon, all he'll have to compete with is the awful Joselu and the on-and-off Dwight Gayle — M¡¢h@el £v@n Teø™ (@MichaelEvan007) February 1, 2018

The 27-year-old has only had a hand in six goals in 27 matches for Newcastle this season, scoring and assisting three-a-piece.

Following the loan signing of Islam Slimani from Leicester City in January, it is likely that Gayle will be moved aside for the new man to have his own chance at the head of the Newcastle attack.