Jamie Carragher Claims it is 'Virtually Impossible' for Arsenal to Reach the Top Four This Season

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has insisted that Arsenal will not challenge for the Champions League places this season, and has claimed that the team is 'getting worse' compared to previous seasons.

Arsenal lost to Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday, and Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football (as quoted by the Telegraph), the Liverpool legend criticised the form that the Gunners are show, particularly on their travels.

"I’ve always questioned Arsenal’s mentality but you’ve always felt they were good enough. I still question their mentality but they aren’t good enough now. Arsenal are actually getting worse, they aren’t getting better." He insisted.

Arsenal's home & away form...



Last 26 games - simply not good enough. pic.twitter.com/9WkiAPWwM1 — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) February 13, 2018

"If you go back to Crystal Palace last season, I called them "cowards" and sometimes when you look back you can think it’s a bit strong. But those (away form) stats back me up.

"Twenty-six points from 26 away games is an embarrassment for a team that are supposedly one of the top teams in the country."

Carragher then went onto talk about what Arsenal's aims should be for the remainder of the season.

"I think (top four) is virtually impossible for them. They are not catching Manchester United. It's very difficult to catch Liverpool because of the points gap," He continued.

"Tottenham, who are seven points clear of them, are the best team in the league in the second half of the season and ultimately (Arsenal) aren’t good enough.

"They’ve got a points deficit and they are not as good as any of those sides. They have to prioritise the Europa League because they won’t be getting the top four."

Arsenal will be in Europa League action on Thursday when they visit Swedish club Östersund.