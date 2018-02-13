Leroy Sane in Man City Squad to Face Basel as Forward Makes Shock Return From Ankle Injury

Leroy Sane has handed Manchester City a huge injury boost after the forward made a remarkable recovery from an ankle injury.

The Mirror has reported that Sane was expected to be out for around two months after he sustained ankle ligament damage during City's FA Cup triumph over Cardiff City in late January.

However, the Germany international has stunned the club's medical team with his rapid rehabilitation and has even been included in City's squad for their Champions League last-16 first-leg showdown against FC Basel.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Much like Kevin De Bruyne before him, Sane's powers of recovery has slashed the time he was set to spend on the sidelines - the winger returning to full training sessions five weeks ahead of schedule.

And his return from the issue has 'surprised' manager Pep Guardiola, who expressed his delight at being able to welcome Sane back into the fold so soon.

He said: "I'm surprised. He worked a lot, he's young, but i couldn't expect such a young guy to be so professional.

Leroy Sane has ALREADY returned to Man City training, despite him originally being out for 6 weeks! 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/EbbHO0obAQ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 8, 2018

“He's not in perfect condition, but he wants to help us, he's with us and that's good news. The physios and hims have done a good job."

Sane had been on the end of a horrible challenge from Joe Bennett in south Wales, and was expected to be out of action until late March at the very earliest.

Great to be back in training with the boys 🔥⚽🔥 #inSané #LS19 pic.twitter.com/RMbkoyLY7x — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) February 12, 2018

The 22-year-old will be part of the 18-man matchday squad, however, that travels to Switzerland to take on Basel as City look to secure an advantage in their tie ahead of the return leg in two weeks' time.

Sane's injury had led to Guardiola making a last-minute £60m offer for Leicester star Riyad Mahrez, but was rebuffed in his advances and resulted in the Spaniard cooling his interest in the Algerian entirely.

Guardiola is expected to be able to recall David Silva and Vincent Kompany for the contest with Basel, with the veteran duo overcoming injuries to potentially take up a spot in the starting lineup on Wednesday.

