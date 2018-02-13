Liverpool Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet May Never Start Another Reds Game With End of Rotation Policy

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet may never start another game for Jurgen Klopp's side, according to Times journalist Paul Joyce.

Karius has secured his place as Klopp's number one for the Premier League and the German tactician has previously rotated the position according to the competition. When Mignolet was starting in the Premier League earlier on in the season, Karius was consequently starting in the Champions League.

"That’s my job, to try to be there for the team when needed."



Modest assessment after an excellent display. Post-match reaction with @LorisKarius: https://t.co/wyzthtWyW3 pic.twitter.com/X4teQBqrSE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 12, 2018

However, Klopp has suggested that the rotation may come to an end in the Champions League's round of 16 fixture against Porto on Wednesday.

When asked who would start against the Portuguese outfit, the Liverpool boss replied: “I have not made the final decision, but it is not the same situation as it was. A good one will play. That’s the plan.”

Liking Loris Karius more and more with every game played. His pro-activeness and aggressiveness is as much a weakness as a strength at times, leading to some odd throws and punches, but he’s pleasingly quick to snap to the ball. #LFC — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) February 11, 2018

Should Karius start following his impressive display in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Southampton at the weekend, it would likely signal the end of Mignolet's Anfield career given the Belgian's desire to get regular playing time.

The 29-year-old, who arrived in Merseyside from Sunderland in 2013, has previously admitted his annoyance at Klopp's rotation policy: "After the game against Burnley I had a conversation with the coach, among other things about his ongoing rotation. I did not find that a healthy situation for a goalkeeper," Mignolet told Belgian media outlet Sporza back in January.

“But of course I also have to think about my own future, the only thing I can do is focus on the training and do my best. I’m 30 years old and the World Cup is coming in. This situation can not last too long, that’s clear. I cannot say more about it.”

The Belgian international's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2021 but it looks like he'll be leaving Anfield before then. One possible future destination could be Italy with Napoli having been linked with a £20m January move for the keeper.