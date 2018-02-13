Liverpool are reportedly winning the race to sign highly-rated Deportivo la Coruna forward Pinchi.

According to The Sun, it is understood that the Reds are competing with rivals Manchester United and Tottenham for the Spaniard’s signature.

The 22-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the current season, but because of his age, Pinchi’s current club Deportivo will receive some - albeit little - compensation.

Pinchi has been playing for Deportivo’s second time and has been catching the eye of top Premier League sides with his blistering pace.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his front line after losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and Pinchi looks like a seemingly low-risk and potentially high-reward investment.

The youngster would add to a front line that has been collectively on fire this season, but Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have barely had a rest this season with the extra fixtures in the Champions League.

Manchester United have also taken note of Pinchi, believing that he would have the ability to compete for a place in Jose Mourinho’s squad in the future.

Spurs, on the other hand, see him as a cheaper alternative to Bordeaux winger Malcom, who was heavily linked to the North London club before Mauricio Pochettino secured the signature of Lucas Moura in January.