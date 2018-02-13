'Madrid Is Madrid': Morata Reveals Frustration at Missing Big Games With Real But Hints at Return

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata has sowed some seeds of doubt over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge in a recent Movistar+ interview.



The former Juventus and Real Madrid striker discussed his beginnings, his time in the Spanish capital, his current life in London and the impending knock-out stages clash against Barcelona. However, his comments about Madrid resonated most throughout the interview.



The 25-year-old said: "I played lots in my home, with my team, with my friends. We won the league and Champions League.

"I played lots of games but always with the B unit. I never asked to be a starter, Madrid is another planet. But I didn't play and knockout games in the Champions League, neither against Barcelona, neither against Atletico, or against Sevilla, or against Valencia."

The striker's frustrations were clear when talking about his time with Los Blancos as he still feels an affinity with the club.

TOLGA AKMEN/GettyImages

However, the club record-breaking switch to Stamford Bridge was practical and provided a platform the Spaniard could not refuse at his current age. And he will now have his wish, as the Blues take on Barcelona in their last 16 Champions League clash next Tuesday.





Ultimately though, it still seems as though Real is the pinnacle for the Chelsea ace.





He claimed: "Life doesn't end when you leave Real Madrid, but I am still a fan of Real Madrid...I respect Chelsea and I am very happy, but Madrid is Madrid."



