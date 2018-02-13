Man Utd 'Monitoring' Toby Alderweireld's Situation at Spurs as Hunt for New Centre-Back Steps Up

Manchester United could pursue reported interest in Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld this summer, following speculation that both Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are fast running out of time at Old Trafford.

With manager Jose Mourinho tipped to chase a new defender at the end of the season, the Manchester Evening News claims that United are now 'monitoring' Alderweireld.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Belgian international, who has only just returned to action from a long-term hamstring injury, has been locked in a contract dispute with Spurs for several months and it is a developing situation that could play into United's hands.

It has previously been reported that Alderweireld earns around £50,000-per-week in Spurs' rigid wage structure, an amount that pales into insignificance compared to players of similar quality at other top clubs in the Premier League.

The offer of a new contract is thought to have been on the table since at least as far back as December 2016. As things stand, Alderweireld is out of contract at the end of next season, although Spurs can trigger an extension that would bring a £25m release clause into play.

Reported Toby Alderweireld interest from #MUFC makes sense. Smalling and/or Jones at the end of the road, Alderweireld a proven PL centre-back who will only have a year left on his contract in summer and is unlikely to sign a new one.#FanVoice — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) February 13, 2018

Spurs would likely demand a larger fee should United make an approach at the end of this season, but an exit at some point is ultimately inevitable it may well be that they wish to conclude a deal as soon as possible so as to cause minimal squad disruption.

The north London outfit have seen record signing Davinson Sanchez enjoy a solid first season in the Premier League after filling in for Alderweireld during his long absence. The Colombian is only 21 years of age and has been aided by a partnership with the experienced Jan Vertonghen.

Aside from Alderweireld, Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Leicester's Harry Maguire have been named as other rumoured summer targets for United.