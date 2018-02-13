Ander Herrera is being targeted for a summer move by Italian giants AC Milan, according to reports.

The Spanish midfielder has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford in recent times, and has started only eight Premier League matches so far this season.

Italian outlet Tuttosport (as reported by the Daily Mail) now claim that AC Milan are ready to make a move for the 28-year-old.

Milan have spent more than £210m in order to re-establish themselves as one of the forces in European football, since their takeover last April. However, doubts remain over whether the investment will continue into the summer, with question marks raised over the resources available to the Chinese investors who bought the club from Silvio Berlusconi.

The report claims that United would be willing to sell Herrera, but only if offers in excess of £30m are made.

Herrera joined Manchester United in the summer of 2014 for £29m, and has made 151 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit, scoring 16 goals.

The midfielder is currently on the sidelines with a muscle injury, which has resulted in him missing the last two Premier League games. It also means that he is a major doubt for United's last 16 Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The Red Devils travel to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium to face Sevilla, hoping to bring an advantage back for the home leg on March 13.