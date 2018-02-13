'Not About the Money': Ex-West Ham Midfielder Says Hammers Paid Him Well But He Left to Win Trophies

Former West Ham midfielder Sofiane Feghouli insists he didn't leave London for monetary reasons, but to win silverware.

The attacker moved to Turkish side Galatasaray last summer for a fee of €5.5m after a single season with the Irons and has become an important player under Fatih Terim, the club's new manager, albeit for the fourth time.

Quizzed on the reason for his leaving West Ham last year, the Algerian claimed that it was because of his aspirations as it relates to competing for titles. He also revealed that he was unhappy at the London Stadium, as a result of the club's status.





“First of all it’s not about money," he said in quotes cited by Sport Witness . "I have already been making good money in England.

"They had been paying me well, but once I realised I needed to compete for the titles, I just decided it’s time to leave. So it’s not about money, it’s for the titles.”





“At West Ham, I realised I wasn’t happy for a while. I needed to find a project like Valencia to compete with the trophies, and I think I found it.”

Galatasaray currently lead the Turkish Super Lig, but by only a point, with Istanbul Basaksehir trailing closely and Fenerbahce three points behind in third place.

Feghouli may very well win the first league title of his career this season, but he must be wary, given the narrow gap at the top of the table.