Phil Neville Tips Manchester United and Liverpool to Finish Inside Top 4 as Race Hots Up

Former Manchester United and Everton defender Phil Neville has tipped both Jose Mourinho's United and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to finish within the Premier League's top four come the end of the season.

The race for Champions League qualification looks set to go down to the wire with United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs separated by just the four points. Manchester City have all but secured their place for the European competition and that leaves a further three places up for grabs.

Manchester United are currently second in the table but have struggled recently having lost two of their last three league games, including Sunday's 1-0 loss away to relegation-threatened Newcastle.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are third in the league and following Sunday's comfortable 2-0 win away to Southampton are now within 2 points of their second-placed rivals.

According to recently appointed Lioness boss Phil Neville, both can expect to clinch their places for next year's tournament, with Chelsea and Tottenham left to battle it out for the final spot.

"I've said all season United will finish in the top four and finish second and I'm not going to change my mind now," Neville said, speaking on Match of the Day's Facebook page.





"I think Liverpool are going to be the next best team in third position and then it’s between Tottenham and Chelsea."

“It’s whether Chelsea can get their ship in order I suppose as we know Tottenham have got quality, they’re a settled team, they’ve got a good system, a great manager.

“It looks at this moment in time that Chelsea are the team that are going to have to fight hardest to finish in that top four.”