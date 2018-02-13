PHOTO: Matt Ritchie's Hilarious Custom Shin Pads Following Match-Winning Goal Against Man Utd

By 90Min
February 13, 2018

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie struck the only goal of the game on Sunday against Manchester United to hand Rafa Benitez three vital points.

The Magpies rose to 13th in the table with the result after some wastefulness in front of goal from the visitors.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

There were solid performances across the pitch from Newcastle players, including Jonjo Shelvey and Martin Dubravka in particular, but it was Ritchie who got the goal, and it has since been revealed that the Englishman is rocking some utterly bizarre shinguards, as revealed by Keith Downie on Twitter.

For reasons nobody is really too sure of, the former Bournemouth winger has custom pads emblazoning a tasty set of golden brown sausage rolls because, according to Downie, 'sausage rolls = goals'.

Supposedly Ritchie was debating trading the quirky pads in for some other ones - perhaps featuring another delicious foodstuff, who knows - because he kept hitting the woodwork whilst wearing them.

One other thing that struck a chord with people was the diminunitive size of the pads, which are smaller than a human hand.

Surely Ritchie needs to go through with his consideration of new pads and get some that actually cover more than half of his leg for starters. Longer pads = space for more sausage rolls, if he's really that into them.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now