PHOTO: Matt Ritchie's Hilarious Custom Shin Pads Following Match-Winning Goal Against Man Utd

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie struck the only goal of the game on Sunday against Manchester United to hand Rafa Benitez three vital points.

The Magpies rose to 13th in the table with the result after some wastefulness in front of goal from the visitors.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

There were solid performances across the pitch from Newcastle players, including Jonjo Shelvey and Martin Dubravka in particular, but it was Ritchie who got the goal, and it has since been revealed that the Englishman is rocking some utterly bizarre shinguards, as revealed by Keith Downie on Twitter.

For reasons nobody is really too sure of, the former Bournemouth winger has custom pads emblazoning a tasty set of golden brown sausage rolls because, according to Downie, 'sausage rolls = goals'.

Matt Ritchie’s shinguards. Sausage rolls = goals. He told me yesterday he was thinking of getting new ones because he kept hitting the woodwork - then he scored today! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/q9Pu07EIX3 — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) February 12, 2018

Supposedly Ritchie was debating trading the quirky pads in for some other ones - perhaps featuring another delicious foodstuff, who knows - because he kept hitting the woodwork whilst wearing them.

One other thing that struck a chord with people was the diminunitive size of the pads, which are smaller than a human hand.

Surely Ritchie needs to go through with his consideration of new pads and get some that actually cover more than half of his leg for starters. Longer pads = space for more sausage rolls, if he's really that into them.

