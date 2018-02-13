The Rarest Card on FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Gets a Massive Upgrade

Pretty much every FIFA Ultimate Team aficionado is aware of the gem that is Cristiano.

The 74-rated silver card is one of the rarest cards in FIFA 18’s Ultimate team, boasting 90 pace, three-star skills, a four-star weak foot, 91 strength and 80 shot power.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/GettyImages

Let’s face, it the lad is a beast.





Currently, the cheapest he’s going for is about 74,000 coins, but that could be about to change as he’s just received a massive upgrade.

FIFA 18 added in Squad Building Challenges into this year’s Ultimate Team and each challenge usually revolves around a particular player or league.

83 RATED CRISTIANO SBC! – J1 LEAGUE SBC FIFA 18 Ultimate Team https://t.co/U9qIBmcJ1g pic.twitter.com/t697187V9x — FIFA18 Gameplay Tube (@DeniseJ84663906) February 10, 2018

For those who complete the J1 League challenge, they’ll be rewarded with a heavily boosted up Cristiano.

The new card boasts an 83 overall rating, 93 pace, 93 shot power, 85 shooting and 82 dribbling.

He also has a physical rating of 86, which puts him above legendary football strongman Adebayo Akinfenwa.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/GettyImages

But as with any challenge, such a high reward comes with great difficulty.

Whilst his silver card is up on the transfer market, the only way to obtain his upgrade is to create a squad for EVERY team in the Japanese top flight.

Fut Bin estimate that completing such a mammoth task will set you back between 200,000 to 250,000 coins, so there’s some serious grind to be done.