Real Madrid Worried About £40m Signing Vinicius Junior as Youngster Becomes Target for Opposition

Real Madrid are concerned that Flamengo forward Vinicius Junior may suffer a serious injury before he is allowed to make his Los Blancos debut.

An agreement is in place for the 17-year-old to join Real with a £40m deal having been accepted by his current club Flamengo. However, due to laws in Brazil, the forward cannot sign a professional contract with a club outside of the South American country until he turns 18.

Consequently, the Brazilian is expected to be presented in the Santiago Bernabeu sometime in July - just after reaching the age of 18.

Vinicius, who has three goals in four league starts for Flamengo, has become the number one target for opposition players, and - as reported by Marca - the Real hierarchy have become increasingly worried that one of the blows could end up seriously injuring the youngster, and have advised him to bulk up.

Last week, the 17-year-old sparked a mass brawl with an inflammatory goal celebration in a 3-1 Guanabara semi-final victory over Botafogo.

The youngster scored the third goal with a sumptuous curling effort from 25 yards out, but then preceded to rub his eyes in the direction of the opposition fans. Fans and players of Botafogo reacted angrily and he was subsequently booked by the referee.

Compatriot Neymar seemed to support the youngster, responding to the incident via Instagram saying: "Football is mad. If your team wins against that of your friend and you celebrate it, you are making a mistake. You will be punished."