Manchester City are officially the Premier League's biggest spenders during the January transfer window, according to recent research.

The current league leaders have a net spend of almost £200m during the winter window between January 2007 and January 2018 - over £100m more than Tottenham Hotspur, who lie second in the standings according to a study from CV Library.

Surprisingly, both Chelsea and Liverpool find themselves in the black after posting profits during the month of January over the past 11 seasons, while Manchester United are not the big spenders that many might have expected.

The Premier League's 'big six' account for 56% of the total net spend during January, and proves just how flush they are with cash compared to their fellow top flight clubs.

City have forked out a whopping £247.7m on new arrivals over this period, with the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Wilfried Bony and Gabriel Jesus contributing to that figure.

Despite managing to recoup around £50m in player sales, the Citizens are still massively in the red - although winning two league title, two League Cups and one FA Cup in the past couple of seasons are worthy arguments for this outlay.

Rank Club Net Spend Income Expenditure 1 Manchester City £197.2m £50.5m £247.7m 2 Tottenham Hotspur £72.9m £64.4m £137.3m 3 Stoke City £67.5m £11.5m £79m 4 Crystal Palace £55.3m £20m £75.3m 5 Arsenal £53.6m £61.3m £114.9m 6 Everton £43.7m £57.1m £100.6m 7 Burnley £34.5m £2.4m £36.9m 8 Leicester City £32.5m £19.4m £51.9m 9 Brighton £24.6m £4.2m £28.8m 10 Bournemouth £20.4m £4.7m £25.1m 11 Swansea City £15.7m £49.3m £65m 12 Huddersfield Town £15.4m £1m £16.4m 13 Manchester United £14.4m £58.8m £73.2m 14 West Ham United £14.3m £71m £85.3m 15 West Brom £1.6m £28.6m £30.2m 16 Watford £1.3m £56.8m £58.1m 17 Chelsea -£10.1m £313.4m £303.3m 18 Southampton -£23.6m £85.5m £61.8m 19 Newcastle United -£28.4m £94.9m £66.5m 20 Liverpool -£33.8m £212.5m £178.7m

Tottenham and Stoke City find themselves nestled in second and third place some way off City, posting net spends of £72.9m and £67.5m respectively with varying degrees of success coming from that expenditure.

Arsenal would have likely posted the slimmest of profits had it not been for their January acquisition of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - that dealing putting them £53m in 'debt' - but it would certainly wouldn't have pushed the £100,000 mark if they had.

United, who are the least likely to spend big in January, have only shelled out £14.4m in net spend and have their youth academy to thank for the world-class players they keep churning out to keep that number down.

Chelsea and Liverpool, meanwhile, both find themselves without their rivals' monetary problems thanks to posting positive figures of £10.1m and £33.8m respectively.

The reigning champions have sold the likes of Oscar and Juan Mata for big bucks in recent seasons, while Liverpool can look back on the £142m departure of Philippe Coutinho last month as a major factor in keeping them out of the red.

Crystal Palace join City, Spurs, Stoke and Arsenal in the top five, and both the Eagles and Potters will have expected better returns from their signings' outlays in comparison to their current league positions.