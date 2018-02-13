Room for Improvement: Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Identifies Andreas Christensen's Weaknesses

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed the area in which defender Andreas Christensen needs to improve.





The 21-year-old has impressed so far this season since returning from a loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach, making 16 Premier League starts and establishing himself as a regular ahead of David Luiz.





Conte however, speaking after Monday night's 3-0 win over West Brom, has made sure to point out that Christensen is not yet the finished article.

Conte on Christensen: ‘He needs to improve: Defensively he’s very well. He needs to improve with the ball, to find more the solutions with the ball. He has the right personality, the right potentiality to do this'.#CFC #Conte #Christensen pic.twitter.com/2CfHkgWb0o — Chelsea Extra 🏆 (@CFCExtra) February 13, 2018

"We are talking about a player who is only 21 years old," he said - quoted by Metro.

"But he is showing great maturity, great calm, great personality. He has to continue in this way. He has performed very well since the start of the season.

"He needs to improve: defensively he’s very well. He needs to improve with the ball, to find more the solutions with the ball. He has the right personality, the right potentiality to do this.

"But we are talking about a player who is only 21 years old. For us, for me, he has a brilliant future."

Christensen's return to the side coincided with a return to winning ways against West Brom after two successive defeats, and Conte admitted his absence was noticed.





"He is an important player for us," said the Italian coach. “It’s right to look at the stats, but we have to take them in the right way. Christensen is playing a fantastic season.





“I don’t know what happened in the last two games, because it has happened that Christensen didn’t play and we didn’t concede a goal in the past, but in the last two games, we conceded seven goals.”



