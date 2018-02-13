Stats Reveal When Tottenham Need to Strike & Keep it Tight in Order to Beat Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur may have won their Champions League group ahead of back-to-back holders Real Madrid before Christmas, but Mauricio Pochettino's now face the strong challenge of Juventus if they are to progress further and match the quarter final achievements of 2010/11.

Juve, of course, reached the final last season and still possess some of the very best players in Europe, despite their recent Serie A monopoly finally coming under threat domestically.

The first leg takes place in Turin this week and research from LeoVegas Sport can reveal that the Italians have only ever lost one home game in the Last 16 stage - the very first season in which the current format was used, 2003/04 when Deportivo La Coruna were the opponents.

Juve have been rather hit and miss in the Champions League in recent seasons, though. As recently as 2013/14, they failed to get out of the group stage, but then reached the final the following season. In 2015/16, the Bianconeri were then knocked out at the Last 16 stage.

Spurs will need to be on their guard most in the final half hour, as that is when Juve have typically been most dangerous in this round of the competition. They have scored 15 times in the last half hour of Last 16 games, compared to nine in the first 60 minutes of play.

At the other end of the pitch, Juve have been at their most vulnerable in the 15 minute period leading up to half-time, conceding five times - more than any other 15 minute period.





If Spurs can perhaps nick an invaluable away goal then and keep things tight after the break, it will set them up perfectly for the return tie at Wembley next month.





