Thierry Henry Reveals Why He Wants Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to Win Golden Boot This Season

Four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Thierry Henry has backed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to run Harry Kane close for this season's top scorer prize, claiming it would be 'a great story' for the Egyptian to win it.

The race for the Premier League's Golden Boot is hotting up. At one point it looked like Tottenham's Kane was nailed on to win the prize for the third successive season, but Salah and Sergio Aguero have kept hot on the Spurs star's heels.

Kane currently tops the goal scoring charts with 23 goals to his name, although Salah is only one behind the England forward and, after his four-goal haul in Manchester City's 5-1 thumping of Leicester, Aguero is two behind.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Henry suggested to Sky Sports' Monday Night Football that he would prefer Salah to claim the award ahead of Kane.

"I would like Mo Salah to win it. Just because it is a good story. It is a great story. Harry Kane also because he would win it three years in a row and that would be a great story," he said.

"But Mo Salah, I don't remember a player playing like that in his first season."

"People will tell me that it is not his first season, because he played at Chelsea before, but let's give him that, this is his first season playing week in, week out," Henry continued.

"I think he brings something else to the game. I like the way that he plays, he goes in behind. But Harry Kane will be there."