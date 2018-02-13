VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne Asks Harry Maguire for Title Help With Quip After Man City Win

Kevin De Bruyne is surely on course to win this year's PFA Player of the Year award, isn't he?

The Manchester City star has been in scintillating form for his club this term - racking up seven goals and 14 assists - to help Pep Guardiola's side to the top of the Premier League with an insurmountable 16-point lead.

Despite their city rivals Manchester United being six wins - and six City defeats - behind the current leaders, however, De Bruyne knows full well that the title isn't won yet judging by his comment to Harry Maguire on Saturday (starts at 7:20):

(You may also be interested in Ilkay Gundogan Explains How 'Efficient' Man City Have Improved Under Pep Guardiola)



The playmaker swapped shirts with the Leicester defender after City's 5-1 mauling of the Foxes at the Etihad stadium, and the Belgium international implored the centre-back to help prevent any would-be chasers closing the gap on City.

Most assists in the top 5 European leagues since September 2015:



Kevin De Bruyne - 41

Lionel Messi - 35

Neymar - 34

Mesut Ozil- 34



And three in one game today. Just thought I’d bring this to your attention again...pic.twitter.com/dJXGvrwUTb — Freddie (@Beardamendi) February 10, 2018

He quipped: "Take some points off the big boys for us please!"

It might be strange of De Bruyne to be concerned about City throwing away the league trophy given their lead, but it's comments like this that show how Guardiola has his men focused on getting the job done.

Kudos to the Spaniard and his stars for keeping at it until the title is officially sealed.

