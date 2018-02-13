West Brom Striker Daniel Sturridge Lasts Just 3 Minutes Versus Chelsea as Injury Curse Strikes Again

West Brom striker Daniel Sturridge was left cursing his luck again on Monday night, after he was forced to leave proceedings after just three minutes against Chelsea due to injury.

The forward, on loan from Liverpool, went down under pressure from defender Cesar Azpilicueta with a hamstring problem, and could play no further part as he left the field of play alongside a club medic.

He was replaced by Jay Rodriguez, and now the 28-year-old will undergo tests to determine the extent of the damage.

Sturridge made the temporary move to the Baggies in the hope of reigniting his stalling career after warming the bench for the past couple of years at Liverpool.

BREAKING: West Brom striker Daniel Sturridge has been forced off after just three minutes against Chelsea with injury #ssn pic.twitter.com/REjXYuop6X — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 12, 2018

Once one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League alongside Luis Suarez, Sturridge's career has diverted off track under Jurgen Klopp, with the German evidently more a Roberto Firmino fan.

He has started just 20 games under the former Borussia Dortmund coach out of a possible 94, and therefore plumped for a change of environment in January to try and perform in the run up to the World Cup this summer.

⏰ 20:00 - Chelsea vs West Brom Kick-Off



⏰ 20:02 - Daniel Sturridge Injured 😳



⏰ 20:03 - Daniel Sturridge Subbed Off 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zyaDkPLBvv — SPORF (@Sporf) February 12, 2018

Sturridge, who was starting only his second game for the Albion since his January switch, will be desperate for a speedy recovery after his latest setback, and manager Alan Pardew said as quoted by Sky Sports: "We are hoping it is not that bad. It happened very early in the game, but we don't think it is a tear. It seems to be a strain, which will probably keep him out of the FA Cup game. Hopefully, fingers crossed, in a couple of weeks he'll be OK."