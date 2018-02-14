Alvaro Morata Reveals Mourinho Inspired Hefty Challenge on Diego Costa During Madrid Derby

Alvaro Morata has revealed how Jose Mourinho's passion at Real Madrid made him 'kick' former Chelsea star Diego Costa during a tense Madrid derby.

The now Blues striker used to play for Los Blancos before he switched to the Premier League with the reigning champions last summer, and was quoted by the Mirror as he spoke about life under former boss Mourinho at Santiago Bernabeu,

The Portuguese gaffer is known for his desire to win and, when younger, implored whichever side he was in charge of to do whatever was necessary to secure all three points on the day.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

That led to Morata getting a bit too carried away when Real took on fierce city rivals Atletico one season, and the Spain international explained how he took on his international teammate in one particular challenge due to Mourinho's words.

Morata said: "I played with Nacho in the reserves and he told us that we had to fight hard, that is what he wanted, what he likes.

"Mourinho told the two of us that in the Calderon [against Atletico Madrid] we had to fight. I almost took out Diego Costa, I gave him a brutal kick. Sometimes I remind Costa and we laugh."

(You may also be interested in Conte Hails 'Important' Giroud & Praises Morata on Return After Chelsea Victory Over West Brom)



Speaking more in depth about Mourinho's spell in charge of one of La Liga's giants, Morata revealed how the now Manchester United manager always managed to get the best of those available to him.

The 25-year-old is one of the top performers within Europe's top five leagues, and he stated his belief that his drive to score more goals was down to Mourinho instilling a driven determination him to win when he was a teenager.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Morata added: "He has character, he took care of the homegrown players. He gave me the first big contract with Madrid and he told me: 'If you get it right you will not have to work in your life.'

"I did not focus from the first moment, I was 17 years old and trained to have fun, not to be a Madrid player or to have to support my family. Mourinho told me I had to focus on me. He gave me the alternative."