Andre Gomes' time at Barcelona may be coming to an end, as the Spanish club are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder during the summer.

Gomes joined Barcelona in 2016 from Valencia for €35m plus potentially €20m in add-ons. In his first season at the club, he appeared 47 times but only scored three goals. His outings for the club have been reduced so far this campaign, with the 24-year-old being involved in just 22 games, netting no goals.

The midfielder was linked with an exit from Barcelona in January, with Tottenham rumored to be interested, but no move materialized.

The Portugal international star's days at the Camp Nou might now be coming to an end. According to AS, Barcelona could be preparing to offload the player, as they are reportedly ready to listen to offers this summer.

Gomes could have left last summer, with the likes of Juventus and Manchester United interested in signing the star. However, new manager Ernesto Valverde was keen to keep him at the club to see what he could offer Barcelona. But if the right offer comes in for the midfielder at the end of the season, the La Liga leaders may be willing to let him go.

Barcelona currently lead La Liga, they are seven points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Their next game in the league will be this Saturday, as they prepare to travel away to Eibar.

After that, their attention will be switching to the Champions League. They will face current Premier League champions Chelsea away from home in the first leg of their round of 16 tie next week.