Angel Di Maria Sparks Real Backlash as PSG Ace Admits He'd Have 'No Problem' Joining Barcelona

Angel Di Maria may have sparked anger among Real Madrid's fanbase by revealing that he would have 'no problem' playing for bitter rivals Barcelona.

The Argentina international conducted an interview with French news publication So Foot about a number of topics and, given his previous allegiance to Los Blancos, was queried about reports linking him with a switch to La Blaugrana last summer.

Paris Saint-Germain star Di Maria was tipped to move to Camp Nou as speculation grew about his future, and he explained that it wouldn't be a problem for him to head back to La Liga with Real's closest rivals.

He said: "My relationship with Madrid is finished because my cycle there ended. Frankly, I wouldn't have a problem to play at Barca, to the contrary."

Di Maria won five trophies during his four-year spell with Real before he was transferred to Manchester United, including one Spanish top flight trophy and a Champions League title.

He made almost 200 appearances for the team known for its Galacticos status, but his failure to express loyalty to one of his former clubs is sure to cause consternation among the supporters of Zinedine Zidane's men.

Di Maria had already spoken that he was 'close' to joining Ernesto Valverde's men and international teammate Lionel Messi last summer, and it seems he still harbours hopes of moving to Barca.



The 30-year-old, meanwhile, began his career in his homeland with CA Rosario and it could be expected that, given his propensity to move clubs and not have an issue with joining his former team's rivals, might be inclined to do likewise in South America.

However, the forward does have allegiance to one football club in particular and admits he wouldn't play for their rivals as a result.

He added: "The only club I couldn't play for is Newell's Old Boys because I am a fan of Rosario Central."

Di Maria made 31 appearances in all competitions for Rosario before Benfica came calling for him in July 2007 - the winger joining the Portuguese outfit for around £7m.

