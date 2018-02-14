Arsenal Ace Mkhitaryan Reveals Joy at Linking Up With 'World-Class' Teammates Ozil & Aubameyang

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed his delight at linking up with 'world-class' playmaker Mesut Ozil at the Emirates Stadium, as well as reuniting with former Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Armenian joined the Gunners with a couple of weeks remaining in the January transfer window, with Gabonese striker Aubameyang following suit in a huge £55m deadline day move.

In an interview with Arsenal's official website, Mkhitaryan revealed his admiration for fellow midfielder Ozil, labelling the German as one of the best midfield players in the world.

"Everyone knows that Mesut is one of the best players in the world." Mkhitaryan said. "It is only happiness and joy to play next to him because he understands very well the game and has great vision, amazing technique and he is the best in his position."

The 29-year old went on to share his delight at reuniting with Aubameyang, having enjoyed a highly successful spell together in the Bundesliga.

"I thought it could only be in a dream that we could join another club other than Dortmund but I am very happy for that. I know him very well, he is one of my best friends and one of the the best team-mates I have every had.

"I am very happy to have him here and I think all the fans are happy to see him in an Arsenal shirt. What can I say? I love playing with him."

Mkhitaryan will be hoping the Gunners can get back to winning ways against Swedish side Ostersunds on Thursday, as the Europa League enters the knockout phase of the competition.