Barca Attempting to Make Life Easier for Dembélé as He Struggles During His 1st Season in La Liga

Barcelona have pulled out all the stops to make life as easy as possible for young winger Ousmane Dembélé.

A report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says that they have put measures in place to help the youngster, and they say that everybody at the club is supportive of him.

Dembélé has the backing of his teammates, coaches, sporting executives and the board of directors at the club.

The young Frenchman has suffered from three major setbacks in a short space of time. Firstly, his desire to leave Dortmund for Barcelona caused tension between the two clubs, leaving him stuck in the middle of a conflict between two clubs.

Secondly, he picked up a serious injury after joining Barcelona and had to undergo surgery in Finland. Most recently, the 20-year-old suffered from nervousness and stress following his injury, not helped by his large price tag and 'Neymar replacement' label he picked up at the Nou Camp.

Last Sunday, Dembélé returned to first team action by making a substitute appearance in a 0-0 draw with Getafe. He was unable to affect the game and was only heavily involved in one passage of attacking play.

Friends and colleagues of Dembele have identified that things are weighing him down, and are keen to help him.

Barcelona have put measures in place to make his life as easy as possible, by hiring a chef (to ensure a balanced diet) and security employee for his home, as well as sending doctors and physios out to him on home visits.