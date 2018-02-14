Barca Draw Up Plans to Hand Samuel Umtiti New Deal Amid Reported Man Utd Interest

Barcelona are drawing up plans to hand key defender Samuel Umtiti an improved deal, according to reports in Spain.

Sport has alleged that the France international is in line to have his contract extended by the current La Liga leaders after impressing his teammates, the club's fans and Barca's hierarchy since his arrival 18 months ago.

Umtiti has made 68 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants since his £23m move from Lyon in July 2016, and has formed an integral partnership with Gerard Pique at the heart of the club's defence in recent times.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

And his impressive form for Barca is set to be rewarded by the club's board and manager Ernesto Valverde, even though his current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2021.

Sport has claimed that La Blaugrana consider Umtiti to be one of the best signings they've made in recent history, and has adapted brilliantly to life in north east Spain.

Tentative talks have already begun between the club and the 24-year-old's representatives, and they have been buoyed by Umtiti's desire to remain at Camp Nou.

Manchester United spoke to Samuel Umtiti during the January transfer window over a potential move. United had no problem paying his £53m release clause but the player did not want to move half way through the season. #mufc [sport] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) February 14, 2018

(You may also be interested in Coutinho Claims He Worked 'Even Harder' for Liverpool After Failed Summer Move to Barcelona)



The 14-times capped international has expressed his 'will to continue' to those in the corridors of power, and isn't interested in being touted to other clubs who may be interested in his signature.

That is said to include Manchester United, who allegedly failed to convince Umtiti to leave his current home in January.



Barcelona will hope to significantly increase the release clause fee in Umtiti's contract too when he pens fresh terms.

Umtiti's current clause would allow him to leave his current side for around £53m, and Barca will look to ward off any potential suitors by adding a good portion of cash onto that number to prevent that from happening.

The Yaounde-born footballer has only bagged on goal for Barcelona in just under two seasons, and he will be expected to weigh in with a few more - personally and at club level - in the event that their attackers ever misfire in a contest.

