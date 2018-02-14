Ben Woodburn Included in Liverpool's Champions League Squad for the Porto Showdown

Ben Woodburn has been included in Liverpool's 25-man squad for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie against Porto.





Woodburn enjoyed a good breakthrough season last campaign, featuring nine times and scoring once. However, the 18-year-old has only made one appearance for Liverpool this season, which came as a substitute in the Carabao Cup back in September, where the Reds lost 2-0 to Leicester City.

According to Liverpool's official website, Woodburn will be a part of Liverpool's squad for their match against Porto on Wednesday.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the reason for taking 25 players to Portugal, which is a few more than usual, is not only a precaution, but also to spend some time doing intense training sessions in a different environment.





Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the 50-year-old said: "First of all, it is normal we take a bigger squad to a European game because we have three days away at least. With training, a lot of things can happen - it's always like this and that's the main reason. There are three or four players here more than we would have usually.





"The other reason is we will go afterwards and use the time we have now - unfortunately, due to being out of the FA Cup - for proper training in different surroundings."





"It'll be four really intense sessions and then we will come back to England and have a full week to prepare for the West Ham game and the rest of the season. It's really good the club gave us the opportunity to do it."