Birmingham Extend Contract of Winger Jacques Maghoma Until June 2020

Struggling Championship side Birmingham City have been handed a boost with the news that winger Jacques Maghoma has signed a new contract with the club.

Maghoma - whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season - has signed a two-and-a-half year deal that will keep him at St. Andrew's until June 2020.

Announcing the news on their official website, Birmingham quoted Maghoma in a recent interview with the club's matchday programme where he said: "One hundred per cent I want to stay here and keep playing for the Blues.

"It's a fantastic club and I want to see this club do well."

Seven points from the club's last four league games have seen Steve Cotterill's side climb out of the Championship relegation zone, and speaking about the fight for survival, Maghoma was quoted as saying: "Hopefully we can do better from now until the end of then season and then kick on next season.

"I still think we've got the players and the hunger and desire within ourselves to go higher.

"I want to be part of that."

The winger, who joined on a free transfer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2015, has scored four goals in 32 appearances for Birmingham this season, and joins midfielder Maikel Kiftenbald and defender Jonathan Grounds in signing new contracts with the club.

