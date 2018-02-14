Everton and Tottenham Among a Number of English Clubs Keeping Tabs on PSV Star Steven Bergwijn

PSV Eindhoven are set for a battle to keep one of their stars this summer as Everton and Tottenham are just some of the Premier League clubs who are interested in winger Steven Bergwijn.

Just this season, Bergwijn has made 22 outings for the Dutch side, scoring five goals and assisting six more. The 20-year-old has also represented the Netherlands at various youth levels ranging from U17 to U21. He has make a combined 36 appearances and scored 19 goals.

The player has previously been linked with various English clubs, Chelsea have apparently held an interest in the past, while Tottenham have been the most recent English club to be linked.

According to ESPN, PSV are expecting offers this summer for Bergwijn, most probably from the Premier League.

Daniel Kopatsch/GettyImages

Everton are among the teams reportedly interested in the player and they are keen to recruit him this summer to strengthen their squad. The PSV star is seen as a potential young talent the club could buy and develop, which fits into their recent transfer policy.

Tottenham have a long-term interest in Bergwijn and manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add some more fire power to his team in an attempt to launch a Premier League title bid next season.

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League, one point behind a top four place. Everton, on the other hand, are ninth in the league table, a point behind eighth-placed Leicester City with 11 games remaining.

Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace in their next league game at end of the month, where as Everton will face Watford away from home next Saturday in the Premier League.