FC Bayern Midfielder Thiago Set to Make Return Against Wolfsburg at the Weekend

Thiago Alcantara is set to make his long-awaited return to football at the weekend in FC Bayern München's Bundesliga clash against VfL Wolfsburg.

The Catalan has been out injured for almost three months since the Champions League win over Anderlecht.

Thiago has been limited to just fifteen appearances across all competitions, but could be set to break the duck very soon.

Manager Jupp Heynckes spoke on the issue before the win over FC Schalke: "I'm considering fielding Thiago from the start away to Wolfsburg next Saturday."





The club also stated Thiago was so motivated about his imminent return he turned up to the Säbener Straße on Tuesday, despite no scheduled training.

Kingsley Coman and Christian Früchtl also partook in some light training, with the young goalkeeper testing their shooting skills.





"It is very nice to have a top player like him returning," Heynckes added.

The coach is expected to not risk the former Barcelona player in the Champions League first leg Besiktas, but an eighteen-point lead in the Bundesliga will act as a good buffer for the return.





However, Thiago is on schedule for featuring in the away match in Turkey, as he looks to impress once again before the arrival of Leon Goretzka in the summer.