Footballers Including Neymar & Steven Gerrard Take to Social Media to Celebrate Valentine's Day

Footballers have taken to social media to express their romantic sides on Valentine's Day.

Though the main focus remains very much on the Champions League games of Wednesday evening, there are some who have remembered to celebrate the day's other big event.

Happy Valentine’s Day to our one true love… football ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LR4AHqxyUZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 14, 2018

Suitably soppy and predictably emoji-filled, most of the Tweets have come from players declaring their love for their wives and girlfriends.

Some, however, are slightly more self-deprecating.

(You may also be interested in A Valentine's Day Starting XI of Footballers Who Would Get a Right Swipe Every Time)

Manchester United kicked things off with a Valentine's Card directed to their supporters and with a winking Alexis Sanchez on the front.

Then came the outpouring of affection from the players: most notably Neymar, Steven Gerrard, and Granit Xhaka.

The latter, since signing for Arsenal, has acquired a reputation as something of a romantic and he didn't disappoint.

"Your smile is all I want to treasure and your love is all I need to be alive," he wrote on Instagram.

There was still plenty of room for more humorous posts, though. Gary Neville treated his Instagram followers to an image of a particularly touching moment between he and former Manchester United teammate Paul Scholes.

Happy ❤️ Day A post shared by Gary Neville (@gneville2) on Feb 13, 2018 at 11:31pm PST

Luke Shaw, meanwhile, made clear his affection for United goalkeeper David De Gea.

And Michy Batshuayi, who has made an impressive start to his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, revealed that his date for the evening is a football.