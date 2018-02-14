Gary Cahill 'Devastated' at Early Ryan Mason Retirement News Following Head Clash

Gary Cahill has been taken back at the news of Ryan Mason's early retirement, but has wished him good luck in the future.

Mason suffered a severe fractured skull injury after an aerial duel with Mason, when Hull travelled to Chelsea in January of yesteryear.

The midfielder underwent surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation procedure for the rest f the year in an effort to bounce back.

🔶◾️ | It is with deep regret that the Club has to announce, following the head injury suffered on 22nd January 2017, @RyanMason is to retire from football with immediate effect ➡️ https://t.co/ccKiMlH6ZK pic.twitter.com/uNQ6mALO35 — Hull City (@HullCity) February 13, 2018

However, the club confirmed on 13th February Mason would not be returning and would, indeed, be retiring from football at the age of 26.

In Hull's statement, it says Mason sought counsel from world-renowned neurologists and neurosurgeons who each advised him a return to competitive football is ill-advised.

Gary Cahill expressed his deep remorse on Twitter.

"Devastated to hear today's news from Ryan [Mason]. Competing for a corner is something we've done thousands of times and to see those consequences for a top professional like Ryan is heartbreaking.

"Sending all my love to him and his family, and wishing him the best in the future."

Following the draw with Juventus, Mauricio Pochettino has said the door remains open for a link-up with former side Spurs in, presumably, a non-competitive role.

Admirably, there has been no shortage of people - including fellow players - wishing Mason a fortuitous future.